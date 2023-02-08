Make Your Game Plan for the Year Ahead With Outlook 2023

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Each year presents new opportunities—though this one comes with a long list of challenges as well.

Adweek’s Outlook 2023 event, which took place Jan. 25, featured a swath of CMOs and executives from the biggest brands and agencies. Through a combination of fireside chats and Insight Moments, guests and Adweek moderators discussed the strategies, priorities and innovations they expect to see in the industry in the coming year.

You can watch the entire Outlook 2023 program in the gallery below. And if you’re short on time, take a look at the biggest takeaways from the event.