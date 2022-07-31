Young Influentials

27 Professionals Profoundly Affecting Media, Marketing, Tech and the Creator Economy

Meet Adweek's 2022 Young Influentials

Adweek presents this year's class of Young Influentials making a difference in our lives. Adweek
By Adweek Staff

Our annual Young Influentials list highlights individuals under 40 who are truly making an impact across media, marketing, tech and the creator economy. Every year, we’ve been introduced to countless young people who are making significant strides in these fields, and the best part is that there’s never a shortage of innovators. This year’s honorees genuinely embody what it means to be influential. From making change in their C-suite positions to creating viral dances seen across platforms like TikTok, these individuals are impacting our daily lives in meaningful ways. —Chloé Harper Gold and Colin Daniels

