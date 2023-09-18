From unconventional full-funnel strategies to novel uses of artificial intelligence to provocative creative campaigns, B2B marketers are increasingly shaking off the notion that their style of marketing is staid and risk-averse. What we’ve found is they are wildly inventive, innovating at scale, transforming their industry and setting the tone for their B2C counterparts.

Against this backdrop, Adweek presents the first annual B2B Innovation Awards. In 10 categories, we identify and recognize the organizations and people devoted to bringing new ideas to life in the world of B2B advertising and marketing.

B2B Innovation Award Winners

Linda Boff on Preserving the GE Legacy While Building Her Own

Boff is Adweek's first B2B Innovation Award Lifetime Achievement honoree.

B2B Innovation Award Visionary of the Year: How Heather Freeland Rebuilt Adobe’s B2B Marketing

The chief brand officer matched AI's innovative pace while finding a human message.

Agency of the Year

Transmission

Brand of the Year

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

Campaign of the Year

Autodesk/Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Event of the Year

LinkedIn Talent Connect

Next-Gen Team

LinkedIn

Tech Innovator of the Year

Mark Douglas, President, CEO, MNTN

Thought Leadership Content

Hope Hydration

Thought Leadership Content—Individual

Tiffany Xingyu Wang, Chief marketing and trust officer, OpenWeb

Lifetime Achievement

Linda Boff, Chief marketing and communications officer, GE

Visionary of the Year

Heather Freeland, Chief brand officer, Adobe

RECENT ADWEEK COVERAGE OF B2B MARKETING

What Creativity in B-to-B Marketing Looks Like Today

Why B-to-B Companies Are Investing More in Brand Marketing

Why B-to-B Marketers Should Adopt a B-to-P Mindset

Why We Need a New Formula for Creativity in B-to-B Advertising

Adobe’s Hilarious ‘Office Space’ Sendup Starring Hasan Minhaj Is a Tribute to 30 Years of the PDF

Mailchimp Owner Intuit Launches Media Network for Small Businesses

