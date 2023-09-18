From unconventional full-funnel strategies to novel uses of artificial intelligence to provocative creative campaigns, B2B marketers are increasingly shaking off the notion that their style of marketing is staid and risk-averse. What we’ve found is they are wildly inventive, innovating at scale, transforming their industry and setting the tone for their B2C counterparts.
Against this backdrop, Adweek presents the first annual B2B Innovation Awards. In 10 categories, we identify and recognize the organizations and people devoted to bringing new ideas to life in the world of B2B advertising and marketing.
B2B Innovation Award Winners
Linda Boff on Preserving the GE Legacy While Building Her Own
Boff is Adweek's first B2B Innovation Award Lifetime Achievement honoree.
B2B Innovation Award Visionary of the Year: How Heather Freeland Rebuilt Adobe’s B2B Marketing
The chief brand officer matched AI's innovative pace while finding a human message.
Thought Leadership Content—Individual
Tiffany Xingyu Wang, Chief marketing and trust officer, OpenWeb
