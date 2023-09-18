From unconventional full-funnel strategies to novel uses of artificial intelligence to provocative creative campaigns, B2B marketers are increasingly shaking off the notion that their style of marketing is staid and risk-averse. What we’ve found is they are wildly inventive, innovating at scale, transforming their industry and setting the tone for their B2C counterparts.

Against this backdrop, Adweek presents the first annual B2B Innovation Awards. In 10 categories, we identify and recognize the organizations and people devoted to bringing new ideas to life in the world of B2B advertising and marketing.

