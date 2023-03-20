Snapchat: How to Take Snaps Using a Grid

Snapchat’s camera offers a “Grid” tool that will place a grid on the camera screen that users can use to line up their shots. For instance, a user can use the grid to ensure the horizon will be level in photo of the ocean.

Our guide will show you how to take Snaps using the Grid tool in the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap the plus sign icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Grid.”

From there, you can line up your shot using the on-screen grid and finish creating your Snap as you normally would.

This guide was first published in June 2019 and was updated in March 2023.