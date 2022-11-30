Reddit Adding Images to Comments in Subreddits

Images are coming to comments on Reddit, but not all over Reddit.

The platform said in a blog post Wednesday that subreddits that are safe for work can activate the feature through their moderation tools, adding that more than 1,500 subreddits have done so, thus far.

An image icon will appear in the bottom panel of the comment section in subreddits with the feature turned on, and users can tap the icon to access their camera roll or desktop files, edit the image (mobile only) and upload it.

Only one piece of media per comment will be supported, and “not safe for work” images will automatically be removed.

Moderators of safe for work communities can activate the feature by going to their mod tools and selecting Community Settings, Posts and Comments, and then toggling on Media in Comments.

Reddit teamed up with Giphy in July to add GIFs directly into comments on subreddits.

The company wrote in a blog post, “Ever wanted to share a candid cat pic in the latest r/cats thread? Perhaps, help out a fellow r/crochet hobbyist? Or maybe even fulfill a father’s dream of being hugged by sasquatch in r/photoshoprequest? If so, this feature is for you.”