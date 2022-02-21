Platforms Sponsor Me, Cowards: Regular People Are Dipping Their Toes in Creator Waters As social media destroys the wall between people and brands, a new form of marketing is emerging Consumers can connect with brands, and be rewarded for evangelizing, even if they don't have large social media followings. J_art/Getty Images By Catherine Perloff1 second ago One recent winter day, grad student Joey Brown went on Twitter to express her love and joy for two yogurt brands. Catherine Perloff @catherineperlo1 catherine.perloff@adweek.com Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter. Recommended articles