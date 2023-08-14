CARMELO ANTHONY, THE ALL-STAR ENTREPRENEUR.

Among Anthony's business endeavors is DTC wine brand, VII(N) - The Seventh Estate. “I learned a lot by just observing and looking and listening and understanding and doing my own research."

Since 2005, The Carmelo Anthony Foundation has been a vocal player in advocating for the Black community. “It’s always gonna be necessary for us to have a voice. We want to support the people that are on the ground actually doing all the work."

"Whatever we're dealing with, sports will always bring people together. Sports will always make people happy."

Adweek's 2023 Media All-Stars Are Redefining Media Strategies and Expanding Audience Reach

These 21 executives have the numbers to back up their successful business outcomes

Adweek's 2023 Media All-Stars Are Redefining Media Strategies and Expanding Audience Reach

These 21 executives have the numbers to back up their successful business outcomes

Initiative US CEO Stacy DeRiso: Client Retention Is Impossible Without Happy Employees

Meet Adweek's 2023 Media Executive of the Year

How Allison Wolf Reroutes Ad Dollars to Fund Social Change

The Mindshare manager is Adweek's 2023 Media All-Stars Rising Star

From a Black Friday NFL Game to QR Code Effectiveness, the Industry Is Tuning In to Shoppable TV

Pushing the boundaries of ad tech and commerce

Brands Beneath the Stars: Marketers Help to Reinvent the Drive-In

The modern-day outdoor theater presents unique opportunities for experiential and out-of-home marketing

Debunking Retail Media's Myths as It Enters Its 2.0 Era

The realities of the rapidly growing channel are coming into focus

Amazon's Prime Day Eyes Consumers' Shifting Shopping Habits

While still a harbinger for holiday shopping, Amazon’s retail holiday spurs competition and logistical conundrums

The CMO’s Guide to the Current and Future State of Retail Media Networks

As new retail networks launch, more first-mover advantages will occur for brands that invest early

If You're Targeting Gen Z, Chances Are You're Doing It Wrong

Meeting this new generation of consumers at the point of inspiration

Diageo's Generative AI Tool Is Helping Develop Packaging for Its Brands

Tested on Smirnoff and Don Julio Tequila, the platform was created by creative tech agency Phantom

Can Plastic Shoes Be Recycled?

It's complicated—but don't throw them in the blue bin

Quad's Rebrand From Legacy Printer to Marketing 'Maker'

A 15-year transformation to make marketing better

Can Condom Brand P.S. Score With an Anti-Macho Message? This CMO Thinks So

Marine-turned-marketer Rob Seo wants men to have more heart than muscle

These 19 Executives Are Driving the Evolution of Media Agencies

Adweek's 2022 Media All-Stars are refashioning their offerings to meet the fluid needs of their clients

A Giant in Grocery, Instacart Wants to Be a Back-to-School Destination, Too

'You've Got This, Parents' is a serious bid for new shoppers

