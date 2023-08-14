CARMELO ANTHONY, THE ALL-STAR ENTREPRENEUR.
FEATURES
Adweek's 2023 Media All-Stars Are Redefining Media Strategies and Expanding Audience Reach
These 21 executives have the numbers to back up their successful business outcomes
Adweek's 2023 Media All-Stars Are Redefining Media Strategies and Expanding Audience Reach
Initiative US CEO Stacy DeRiso: Client Retention Is Impossible Without Happy Employees
Meet Adweek's 2023 Media Executive of the Year
How Allison Wolf Reroutes Ad Dollars to Fund Social Change
The Mindshare manager is Adweek's 2023 Media All-Stars Rising Star
Marketing and Retail Leaders on Navigating the Future of Commerce
'Meet the consumer right where they are'
INSIGHTS
From a Black Friday NFL Game to QR Code Effectiveness, the Industry Is Tuning In to Shoppable TV
Pushing the boundaries of ad tech and commerce
Brands Beneath the Stars: Marketers Help to Reinvent the Drive-In
The modern-day outdoor theater presents unique opportunities for experiential and out-of-home marketing
Debunking Retail Media's Myths as It Enters Its 2.0 Era
The realities of the rapidly growing channel are coming into focus
Amazon's Prime Day Eyes Consumers' Shifting Shopping Habits
While still a harbinger for holiday shopping, Amazon’s retail holiday spurs competition and logistical conundrums
VOICE
The CMO’s Guide to the Current and Future State of Retail Media Networks
As new retail networks launch, more first-mover advantages will occur for brands that invest early
If You're Targeting Gen Z, Chances Are You're Doing It Wrong
Meeting this new generation of consumers at the point of inspiration
RECENT BEYOND THE TRANSACTION COVERAGE
Diageo's Generative AI Tool Is Helping Develop Packaging for Its Brands
Tested on Smirnoff and Don Julio Tequila, the platform was created by creative tech agency Phantom
Quad's Rebrand From Legacy Printer to Marketing 'Maker'
A 15-year transformation to make marketing better
Can Condom Brand P.S. Score With an Anti-Macho Message? This CMO Thinks So
Marine-turned-marketer Rob Seo wants men to have more heart than muscle
These 19 Executives Are Driving the Evolution of Media Agencies
Adweek's 2022 Media All-Stars are refashioning their offerings to meet the fluid needs of their clients
A Giant in Grocery, Instacart Wants to Be a Back-to-School Destination, Too
'You've Got This, Parents' is a serious bid for new shoppers