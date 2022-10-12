Voice

5 Ways to Provide a Platform for Latinx Storytellers

From answering cold outreach emails to providing opportunities to build reels, year-round support is key

Collage of hands drawing and holding cameras against blue background.
It is crucial to see the potential in up-and-coming storytellers.Carmen Pleitez, Adweek
Headshot of Cynthia Angel
By Cynthia Angel

19 seconds ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

It is fantastic to see an increasing number of brands and marketers celebrate Latinx History Month. The Latinx community is no longer considered a niche market, and there are stats to prove it. Our spending power is significant and our cultural impact on the world is undeniable.

Headshot of Cynthia Angel

Cynthia Angel

Cynthia Ángel is the producer and owner of D L A Films.

Recommended articles