Telemundo Leadership Shakeup: Luis Fernández Replaces Beau Ferrari as Chairman

Telemundo is ending the year with a major leadership shakeup.

Today, Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, announced that Beau Ferrari will exit his role as chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, with Luis Fernández now taking on the position.

Ferrari, who has served as chairman for three years, will transition to a position as senior adviser to the chairman of the News Group and NBCUniversal, focusing on strategic growth opportunities.

“Under Beau’s successful leadership, Telemundo has remained a highly influential voice to Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the nation,” Conde said. “He has led Telemundo during a transformative time. He and the team delivered innovative content across all platforms and record financial results. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role.”

Meanwhile, Fernández, who reports to Conde, returns to Telemundo following a career in Spanish-language media as a broadcast executive and award-winning journalist. Fernández previously served as president of Noticias Telemundo, the news division of Telemundo.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Luis has time and again shown visionary leadership, building and growing the most successful Spanish language media organizations in the United States and overseas,” Conde said. “At this moment in Telemundo’s storied history, we are so fortunate to have someone of Luis’ experience and stature to rejoin our team and excited about what the future holds for Telemundo and its audiences under his leadership.”

In addition to a previous position with Telemundo, Fernández has served as CEO of Radio Television Española, Spain’s state-owned public radio and television corporation, supervising TV, radio and digital divisions. He also served as president of Univision Entertainment and Univision Studios.

“As our communities are increasingly playing a greater role in American culture, politics, sports and commerce, this is our time to meet the moment,” Fernández said.

Continued growth

Earlier this year, Ferrari helped lead a successful TV upfront season at Telemundo, which experienced its fourth straight year of growth. The company nearly reached double-digit growth and generated its highest volume since 2019-2020.

The former chairman previously told Adweek the strategy was all about bringing brands along for the ride as the Hispanic audience continues to see strong growth in the U.S.

“What we’re looking to do is to tie that to these popular franchises in Telemundo history and obviously defining cultural moments as America’s No. 1 content powerhouse,” Ferrari said. “And to bring brands and clients on that journey with us is at the heart of all of that.”