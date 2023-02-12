Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna literally rose to the occasion as she delivered a red-hot performance Sunday night at the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Sporting a red zippered jumpsuit, the Barbadian-born artist performed live for the first time since 2017, and managed to pack 17 years of music into a 13-minute performance from an elevated platform. She sang a medley of her most popular dance-pop hits, including Bitch Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been, Only Girl (In the World); We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts, Pour It Up, All of The Lights, Who’s Gonna Run This Town Tonight? and Umbrella, before closing with Diamonds.

There were no special guests this year—no Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled, Drake or Kanye West. It was only Rihanna, joined by at least 150 white tracksuit-wearing backup dancers delivering a high-energy show.

The singer also worked in a plug for her Fenty Beauty line, giving herself a makeup touchup midway through the set.

Rihanna’s performance doubled as a pregnancy announcement: her rep confirmed after the performance that she is expecting her second child.

Apple Music takes over halftime

Apple Music replaced longtime presenting sponsor Pepsi this past September as the official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The software and media giant is paying the NFL $50 million a year for the next five years to serve as the show’s headline sponsor.

The deal makes sense for both sides: Apple is a music powerhouse, and the company is all in on live sports these days, having recently locked in streaming TV partnerships with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. The NFL undoubtedly wants a media brand to spread its halftime show content.

Speaking of content, Apple Music brought Rihanna fans a unique way to experience her music leading up to her halftime show performance. Subscribers were able to access the pop star legend’s songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing the music throughout her career mixing pop, hip hop, R&B, and EDM under her ever-expanding musical umbrella.

For fans who wanted to sing along, the new Apple Music Sing feature allowed them to perform their favorite Rihanna tracks – solos, duets, sing backup, and more on all iPhone and iPad models as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

Special Apple Music programming in advance of the show included Halftime Hype Radio, a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time; Rihanna Revisited Radio, an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of Rihanna’s music catalog; and Live from Super Bowl LVII, featuring daily live broadcasts that captured the scene in Glendale leading into the weekend.

Apple Music Super Bowl programming wraps up Monday, with Halftime Recap Radio to celebrate and recap the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Over the years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has featured the likes of Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Prince and many more. Last year’s performance included Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.