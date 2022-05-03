TV Upfronts

Programming Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment for the Next Era 

A conversation with Craig Erwich on reaching the right audiences 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
By Alexandra Bower

3 hours ago

In December 2020, Disney announced yet another sweeping reorganization of its TV division — one intended to prepare the conglomerate for a future-focused on streaming. One of the prominent changes resulting from the move, Hulu’s Originals Chief Craig Erwich added ABC Entertainment to his purview. Erwich stopped by Adweek’s Convergent TV Summit to chat about his journey leading both a streaming platform and a broadcast network in the evolving CTV space, his strategies and insight for adapting to new audience consumption habits, and how marketing plays a powerful role in setting Disney’s content apart. 

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

