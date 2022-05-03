Programming Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment for the Next Era 

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In December 2020, Disney announced yet another sweeping reorganization of its TV division — one intended to prepare the conglomerate for a future-focused on streaming. One of the prominent changes resulting from the move, Hulu’s Originals’ Chief Craig Erwich added ABC Entertainment to his purview. Erwich stopped by Adweek’s Convergent TV Summit to chat about his journey leading both a streaming platform and a broadcast network in the evolving CTV space, his strategies and insight for adapting to new audience consumption habits, and how marketing plays a powerful role in setting Disney’s content apart.