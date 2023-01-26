Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Even a World Cup year couldn’t make Peacock fly.

NBCUniversal’s flagship streaming service surpassed 20 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022—a five million addition—driven by live sports, films and originals in Peacock’s best quarterly result since its launch in 2020.

That still didn’t stop the bleeding. The cost of investing in those new subscribers led to adjusted losses of $978 million for Peacock’s parent company Comcast NBCUniversal for the fourth quarter. That’s up from the loss of $559 million in the same time a year ago.

The company’s top executives still believe in the streamer, with chairman and CEO Brian Roberts pointing to its revenue reaching $2.1 billion.

“Our success was broad-based,” Roberts said Thursday morning during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, referencing sporting events such as the World Cup, the NFL and Premier League; its exclusive next-day broadcasts of NBC and Bravo content; and originals.

The Comcast chairman and CEO expects Peacock’s subscriber cadence to follow its content launches, landing more heavily in the second half of 2023.

Peacock’s full-year EBITDA losses climbed to $2.5 billion, in line with expectations. For 2023, the company is expecting losses to hit $3 billion.

“As we’ve said previously, we believe 2023 will be peak losses for Peacock and from there steadily improved,” Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast, said.

Executives doubled down on their belief in Peacock, with Cavanagh calling the streamer “the absolute right strategy” for the company.

“As eyeballs moved to a more streaming universe, we like what we’re doing, and we had a phenomenal year getting paid [subscribers] to 20 million from less than 10 [million] a year ago,” Cavanagh added. “We see this coming year as the peak year in investment.”

The fourth quarter saw the arrival of originals and films including Nope and Halloween Ends on Peacock. Still, executives largely credited subscriber gains to the company’s Spanish-language rights to the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. Those broadcasts streamed on the Peacock Premium tier and on Telemundo linearly.

“It’s very clear that we picked the right business model given where we are, and it’s very clear that the content strength … is paying off on Peacock,” Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, said during the call.”