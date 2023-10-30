Paramount wants to be a conduit for more efficient CTV advertising.

Top line

Today, Paramount Advertising unveiled Conduit, a new solution that directly integrates with programmatic platforms for CTV to drive scalability and interoperability for advertisers.

Between the lines

Paramount calls Conduit the industry’s first global direct integration layer for the programmatic ecosystem, including Magnite, Google Ad Manager and all major SSPs, plus key demand solutions from Amazon Publisher Services.

The product is a smart, real-time, neutral integration layer for EyeQ, Paramount’s digital ad platform, with benefits including ad frequency management; clean, actionable planning; and exposure data.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Paramount to include integration with its Conduit solution,” Mike Laband, svp, platform revenue, Magnite, said in a statement. “Magnite’s ad server, SpringServe, is integrated with Conduit to enable monetization across Paramount EyeQ and its other properties through Magnite Streaming.”

The company also noted that Conduit is built on top of a unified instance of Freewheel, allowing Paramount to adapt to partner needs quickly and efficiently.

“Our unified ad decisioning platform was designed to allow clients, like Paramount, to build upon our capabilities to meet their specific programmatic needs,” said Mark McKee, general manager, FreeWheel. “In this case, Conduit utilizes the FreeWheel platform to make a unified decision on Paramount’s behalf, enabling advertisers to tap into the scale of Paramount’s global portfolio in a way that optimizes ad spend and maintains a premium advertising experience for consumers.”

According to Paramount, the product is already live and fulfilling more than 600 million bid requests per day while servicing more than 50,000 unique brands.

Bottom line

Conduit is just the latest ad solution announcement from Paramount.

Earlier this month, Paramount revealed it had partnered with cross-platform TV measurement company iSpot for a new currency integration. The collaboration allows the companies to measure and transact national TV advertising campaigns with iSpot’s currency across Paramount’s media and streaming platforms.