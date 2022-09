Age: 20

Claim to fame: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan beat out 15,000 contenders for the lead in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix original Never Have I Ever, now in its third season. This year, she has voiced Priya in Pixar’s Turning Red and Zipp Storm in My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale and My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (which returns Sept.