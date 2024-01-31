NBCUniversal is front and center for upfronts.

Top line

Today, NBCU announced it would once again kick off TV upfronts with a presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13.

The company also announced its fourth annual One24 tech conference will take place on Wednesday, March 20, at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H, home of Saturday Night Live.

Between the lines

According to NBCU, its Radio City upfront presentation will celebrate what’s ahead in entertainment, news, live sports and events, scripted programming and more. In addition, another event, Telemundo Celebration at Manhattan’s The Shed, will follow that evening.

Along with One24, the events will “demonstrate the technological advancements that power NBCUniversal’s premium content as well as the celebrated IP and iconic talent” across its portfolio, according to the company.

“NBCUniversal has always put our advertising partners at the center of everything we do,” Mark Marshall, chairman, NBCUniversal global advertising and partnerships, said in a statement. “As consumers’ viewing habits continue to shift, the opportunity to connect with audiences across platforms is more valuable than ever.

“I’m thrilled to spotlight NBCUniversal’s extensive One Platform tech advancements and premium content offerings on two iconic New York City stages for this year’s One24 and upfront presentations.”

With January coming to an end, NBCU locks in its upfront date somewhat later than usual. The company previously announced its 2023 upfront presentation back in December 2022.

With this announcement, upfront week is starting to take its final form. Disney, YouTube and Warner Bros. Discovery have locked in presentation dates, while Paramount confirmed it’s forgoing the week once again.

Bottom line

NBCU pulled off its 2023 upfront event despite several last-minute challenges.

In addition to being without upfront staples like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers due to the Hollywood strikes, longtime ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino left the company to become Twitter/X CEO just three days before the upfront presentation.

However, despite that, Marshall led a successful upfront for NBCU and told ADWEEK the company would return to the annual advertising showcase in 2024.

“Our intention is to continue to do that and kick off the week,” Marshall said. “It would be nice if it wasn’t the day after Mother’s Day. But we’ll get to work on that.”