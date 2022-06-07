Programming & Performance Juliana Stock Named A+E Networks Chief Marketing and Brand Officer She’s the company’s first CMO in four years Juliana Stock joined A+E in 2013 as vp of strategy and innovation. Zack DeZon/A+E Networks By Jason Lynch22 seconds ago Juliana Stock has been named not only A+E Networks first-ever chief brand officer, but the company’s first CMO in four years. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Jason Lynch @jasonlynch jason.lynch@adweek.com Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video. Recommended articles