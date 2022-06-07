Programming & Performance

Juliana Stock Named A+E Networks Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

She’s the company’s first CMO in four years

Juliana Stock joined A+E in 2013 as vp of strategy and innovation. Zack DeZon/A+E Networks
By Jason Lynch

22 seconds ago

Juliana Stock has been named not only A+E Networks first-ever chief brand officer, but the company’s first CMO in four years.

