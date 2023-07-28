A hot news bombshell has entered the villa.

Top line

Today, Peacock announced several co-promotional marketing partnerships and integrations for Love Island USA. Partners include Google Pixel, Spotify and Tinder.

Between the lines

The new partnerships look to enhance fan engagement both on and off the screen for Love Island USA Season 5, which premiered July 18.

“Partnering with Google Pixel, Spotify and Tinder allows us to super-serve the passionate Love Island USA audience with even more engaging moments that are brought to life in ways that only our partners can offer,” Lindsay Vogelman, vp of enterprise and marketing partnerships at Peacock, said in a statement. “From interactive in-show experiences to playlists and in-person activations, we are making it easy for Love Island USA fans to engage with the show more deeply both in the moment and outside of viewing.”

Google Pixel, which is this season’s exclusive technology partner and will provide key information to the contestants during the show, will utilize digital and social activations. Among these, Google Pixel will make Love Island USA’s Heart Rate Challenge interactive.

During the Heart Rate Challenge episode, viewers can track their heart rate through a Google Pixel Watch and participate in social activations such as IG Lives with past islanders and other fans, with everyone keen to see whose heart rate goes up in real-time.





Attendees lineup for Love Island photo opps. Rick Kern/Peacock

In addition, Spotify is giving fans direct access to Love Island USA’s music through a QR code and in-show shout-outs, driving viewers to the official Love Island USA playlist. The QR code will appear throughout the season. Additionally, upon departure from the island, Peacock and Spotify will share exclusive content of the islanders and their favorite summer songs and music moments in the show.

Tinder is also part of the Love Island USA Villa pop-ups, which took place in Austin on July 22 and will head to Nashville for July 29.

The pop-up serves as an interactive photo opp, leaning into Tinder’s “It Starts with a Swipe” campaign. Overall, the activation is part of the broader partnership between Peacock and Match Group, giving companies opportunities to leverage Peacock original programming and Match Group’s user base.





Fans were able to take advantage of several photo-worthy setups. Rick Kern/Peacock

Bottom line

The new activations look to bring even more value to the audience on Peacock, which NBC recently revealed added 2 million subscribers in the second quarter, growing to 24 million overall.

Fan engagement has always been a strength for NBCUniversal, with tentpole events such as the fan convention BravoCon being a big draw for marketers during the company’s upfront talks.