A+E is making ad sales adjustments.

Top line

Today, A+E Networks announced it’s realigning its ad sales team, adding new team members to strategically bolster its digital, multiplatform and data-driven capabilities.

Between the lines

With the changes, Toby Byrne joins the company as evp, national ad sales, along with four new vps: April Denn, Jeff Gocel, Lindsey Quinn and Rob Duke. Peter Olsen, president, ad sales, A+E Networks, announced the news.

“A+E Networks has been proud to be on the cutting edge of an evolving marketplace, especially in terms of our customer service and practical innovation. With these great additions to our team, we are once again adjusting our company to meet industry trends,” Olsen remarked. “We are delighted to add layers of expertise and diverse skill sets to help us achieve our goals and better align with the priorities of the new marketplace.”

Byrne previously served as president of video ad-tech company Zefr and spent more than 20 years at Fox broadcasting, with the most recent role being president of ad sales.

“I’m so pleased to bring to bear all the experiences I have at both Zefr and Fox broadcasting to A+E Networks,” said Byrne. “Under Peter’s leadership, A+E Networks has always enjoyed the reputation as being the best, most data and ad tech-forward—and highest-level white glove client service—in the entire media landscape. I’m especially excited to work with Peter and contribute to the great efforts and results of he and the team.”

Meanwhile, Denn served as head of partnership solutions at Samsung Ads; Jeff Gocel was senior streaming TV agency development manager with Amazon; Quinn was vp of sales, beauty, fashion, health and wellness at Firework; and Duke was director, ad sales, A+E Networks.

In addition to the ad sales changes, the company announced that it would again present a virtual upfront on Wednesday, March 6.

Bottom line

The ad sales news follows ongoing industry trends as companies try to boost profitability in the age of digital and streaming TV.

Looking at the year ahead, Rob Sharenow, president, programming, A+E Networks, previously told Adweek that 2024 “will be about the ongoing quest to figure out common or comprehensible measures of success and monetization.”