For Cruel Summer’s Season 2 marketing campaign, the mystery series is bringing YA to Y2K.

Season 1 of the teen anthology series wove together three different timelines from the mid-1990s, with a mystery involving two teen girls that had twists and turns until the final moments of the show.

For Season 2, the time-shifting series revolves around the ups and downs of an intense Y2K-era friendship between two new teens, played by Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood, with the story involving a love triangle and a new mystery hitting an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest.

To promote the upcoming season, the Cruel Summer marketing campaign leaned into the mysterious, time-shifting aspects of the series and utilized the pop culture of the late ’90s and early 2000s throughout its creative.

“We want it to feel equally mysterious,” Joe Ortiz, svp of content marketing for Freeform and Onyx Collective, told Adweek. “This elevated psychological thriller then leverages the nostalgia for building a rich narrative because it becomes such a big part of the time shift for the viewer.”

Ahead of the series’ June 5 premiere on Freeform, the campaign is already paying off, with Cruel Summer’s Season 2 trailer—previously teased through various executions—reaching more than 28 million views across platforms including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, making it the most-watched trailer in Freeform’s history.

“It speaks to the series. It speaks to the audience and how rabid fans are craving Season 2,” Ortiz said on the record-breaking numbers. “But for me, the way we use nostalgia to lead into that is really critical.

“We’re very purposeful in that. It’s more than just creating a fun environment. What nostalgia is, is actually a critical way to build strong engagement.”

Ahead of the trailer release, the campaign seeded storylines, Easter eggs and clues within its nostalgic creative to build mystery and create fan engagement on social media. The marketing department was in constant conversation with the series’ producers to utilize spoilers to its advantage without giving the whole story away.

“We want to make sure it feels significant, what we put out there. We want everything to have meaning,” Ortiz said. “We want every piece of content to have a slight reveal or signal that a reveal is coming, so we’re really intentional with every single piece—from a digital post to a GIF to a full trailer—to make sure that we’re giving enough to the audience to continue to be engaged and to reveal not too much so we’re spoiling the bigger story points.”

For instance, the campaign released teaser artwork featuring significant items from the show set in the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. The images also each featured one word from the season’s tagline, “There are two sides to every secret,” creating a scavenger hunt for fans. These teaser posts supported the trailer lead-in across ABC, Onyx Collective, Good Morning America, Hulu and FX Instagram handles.

Fans could also spy outdoor executions in major cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.





Cruel Summer turned a billboard into a CD holder to embrace the Y2K era. Freeform

Among the executions, the campaign included a custom CD visor billboard featuring recognizable albums from the late ’90s and early ‘00s, including TLC’s “Crazy, Sexy, Cool” and Christina Aguilera’s debut album. The image also includes a polaroid of the main characters at the center of the Season 2 mystery.

In another custom billboard in L.A., the campaign created a ’90s computer desktop with a custom LED screen that changes daily, revealing clues for fans and deepening the mystery of the new season.

Other high-profile out-of-home executions include a billboard on the Sunset Strip utilizing the visual landscape to make it appear that the main characters are rising out of water and an eye-catching digital display on the Pendry in L.A.

The Y2K scare, which had everyone worried about computer failures as the calendar changed to 2000, is also central to the campaign, with digital billboards and teasers embracing the idea of “fatal errors.”

In a billboard in Times Square, imagery for Freeform’s Cruel Summer glitches as a computer message saying “fatal error” appears all over the screen. Then, in a teaser released days ahead of the series trailer, which went on to get more than 400,000 views itself, 8 seconds of footage play before it glitches and shows that the trailer is still downloading.

“That was kind of our inspiration point for the time period,” Ortiz said of the error messages. “It’s Y2K; computers are about to blow up in our world, so looking back, ‘fatal error’ spoke so perfectly to not only the time period, but also the fatal errors of our characters, so it has real meaning.”

In addition to outdoor, the campaign looked to reach millennial and Gen Z audiences in seven major markets: Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Austin and L.A. In more than 100 high-traffic venues such as coffee shops and bars, QR codes on items such as coffee sleeves link to the trailer while coasters that look like Y2K-era burned CDs have QR codes that link to the “Now That’s a Cruel Summer” playlist on Spotify.

Influencer marketing tactics were also an important part of the campaign.

The series invited prominent influencers to the show’s premiere event on May 31 in Elysian Park, an event that transported guests back to 1999 and 2000 in the Pacific Northwest. And inspired by the camcorder scenes in the series, the campaign also created found footage content that has been spread across social media with the help of influencers and digital content creators.

“We’re partnering with ’90s memes accounts to bring that to life and help us promote it. We are partnering with superfans that have huge followings on places like TikTok to talk about the episodes. We have local screenings that are happening in six markets where our cast is coming,” Ortiz said.

And for fans looking for clues in the marketing, Ortiz said to pay attention.

“I don’t want to give away too much,” he said. “I will say that the notion of ‘ride or die’ and how that plays out between the two best friends—for me, whenever you see that, you know that there’s probably something around there that is something to pay attention to.”