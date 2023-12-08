With Season 1 averaging more than 8.3 million viewers, Fire Country has been a bright spot for CBS. However, with Hollywood strikes delaying programming, dozens of platforms competing for viewers, and Season 2 not airing until Feb. 16, the network is looking to keep the fanbase burning bright between seasons.

To find new audiences and reconnect with current Fire Country viewers, CBS has partnered with First Tube, the experiential unit of Horizon Media, to bring fans two exclusive livestreamed music experiences. The initial event, which kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS’ YouTube channel, features performances from outside Nashville by Ashley Cooke and Wade Bowen, two artists whose songs were featured in Season 1 of the show.

The music performances will roll out during act breaks of an encore presentation of the Fire Country pilot, with Country Music Television’s Cody Alan hosting and guiding the audience through the experience.

“The idea here is to create access through the Season 1 pilot episode and then integrate it with exclusive net new content,” Andrew Beranbom, CEO of First Tube, told Adweek. “We’re integrating these live performances almost as commercial breaks, so consumers, even if they are already fans, they’re gonna be excited to be able to catch this exclusive programming.”

Before the series even launched, Fire Country had a deep connection to country music, according to Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer of CBS, who told Adweek that test audiences responded strongly to the genre.

Season 1 utilized music through various partnerships, including a guest appearance by Kane Brown, original music performed in the show by cast member Billy Burke and episodes that featured original songs written specifically for the series by Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley. So, bringing in country music for the live experience was a natural fit.

“This whole effort with this initiative combines a sampling strategy from a marketing perspective with country music and the fandom, with the hope that it will not only satisfy the audience who loves the show but also bring other audiences in who haven’t watched Fire Country before,” Benson said.

Wade Bowen performing for Fire Country.

Beranbom explained it’s all about creating access to the series and the artists.

“When you go to their concert, you wouldn’t be able to engage with them in this way. You wouldn’t be able to see them perform in this way. And so that is a key piece of that,” Beranbom said. “That’s where that kind of social cred takes place. That’s where you can start seeing outsized business results. Because when people feel like they’re getting access to something that they never could otherwise, that’s when you can create a significant win.”

Beranbom explained that the livestream is blurring the lines between content and commercial, with CBS having the opportunity to deliver its messaging to highly engaged audiences. Additionally, First Tube is giving CBS access to live stats to see how the events perform in real time.

The company expects the subsequent event—which is still TBD in terms of timing, host and performers—to grow even more.

“Audiences will grow and build and engage [with the first event], and then that VOD—both in the long-form content as well as shorter-form content clips—plus press, all these things will keep it top of mind until the next episode,” Beranbom said. “But the idea is that that audience will start allowing us to compound, so our goals are that Episode 2 will even be greater and bigger than Episode 1.”

For Benson and CBS, the livestreams are set to give fans a unique experience in the ever-changing world of connected TV.

“It’s going to feel like you stepped into an episode of the show with live entertainment within the commercial break, so the experience will be a little different than watching on CBS where we’ve got commercials and promos,” Benson said. “This is a very pure experience around the show and focused in a way that we’re hoping people who have never watched a program before see a deeper value in what we’re offering them.”