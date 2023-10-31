Adweek Podcasts

The Art of the Brand Partnership With NBCU's Sari Feinberg

The alchemy of brand, talent and message on this episode of the Young Influentials podcast

Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

What makes the perfect brand partnership? Why are certain creators, celebrities and companies chosen for collaborations?

At NBCUniversal, Sari Feinberg, svp of marketing and content partnerships, knows the alchemy of these synergies, especially for events like BravoCon where many brands come together to create experiences that fans truly enjoy.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Feinberg as she discusses how to work with advertisers and find the right talent to convey the messaging, making brand partnerships effective.

