Connected TV

Ads Playing on Streaming Services While TV Is Off Waste Brands $1 Billion Per Year

GroupM and iSpot found that 8-10% of streaming impressions were delivered to a powered-down TV

The study was conducted across 20 million Vizio smart TVs.Getty Images
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

50 seconds ago

Even if the TV is turned off, commercials might still play on ad-supported streaming services, wasting brands about $1 billion per year, new research from GroupM and iSpot found.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A person mid-air dive, reaching for a can of Hard Mountain Dew
Beer & Spirits

Hard Mountain Dew Tells Its Superfans to ‘Freak Out Responsibly’

By T.L. Stanley

Emerging Tech

How Brands Are Approaching Advertising-Averse Crypto Users

By Patrick Kulp

Platforms

Instagram: How to Edit Your Avatar

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Instagram: How to Create an Avatar

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

The Secret to Social Commerce Success

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch