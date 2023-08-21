TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.

ABC is making last-minute changes to its Golden hour.

Today, Adweek learned that ABC is shaking up its fall lineup ahead of its September premieres, with the highly-anticipated The Golden Bachelor moving from Mondays to Thursdays.

The network had previously planned on a reality-heavy fall schedule, seemingly trying to get ahead of any delays caused by the ongoing writers and actors strikes. However, with the changes, the Bachelor franchise spinoff will now premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m., with two hours of Bachelor in Paradise airing after.

Elsewhere, ABC is now scheduling its game show night for Wednesdays. The network previously had its game show block scheduled for Thursday.

With the tweaks, Ken Jennings will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m., with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid following it.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s fall lineups remain up in the air; however, announcements should follow shortly.

The changes come as the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes forge ahead, with around 11,500 writers and 160,000 actors striking as talks continue between the guilds and the AMPTP.

The writers strike has been affecting fall TV lineups since they were first announced in May during upfront week, an annual showcase for TV advertising. The actors then joined the fray in July.

In addition to ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW have all made adjustments to their fall schedules due to the strikes. Fox even held off on announcing a schedule in May, hoping to avoid any delays.

ABC’s fall 2023-2024 schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS, times are in ET)

MONDAY

8 p.m. — Dancing With the Stars

TUESDAY

TBD

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. — Celebrity Jeopardy! (Sept. 27)

9 p.m. — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Sept. 27)

10 p.m. — The $100,000 Pyramid (Sept. 27)

THURSDAY

8 p.m. — THE GOLDEN BACHELOR (Sept. 28)

9-11 p.m. — Bachelor in Paradise (Sept. 28)

FRIDAY

8 p.m. — Shark Tank (Sept. 29)

9-11 p.m. — 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — College Football

SUNDAY

7 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos (Oct. 1)

8-11 p.m. — The Wonderful World of Disney