Instagram to Remove Shop Tab from App Navigation Bar

The Shop tab will no longer appear on the navigation bar at the bottom of the Instagram application, starting next month.

Instagram said it has been testing the redesign for the past few months, and the shortcut for creating content will now appear in the center, with Reels to the right and home, search and account unchanged.

The platform explained in a help post, “You will still be able to set up and run your Shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, Stories, Reels, ads and more.”