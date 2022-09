Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Nine months after joining eSports powerhouse Evil Geniuses, Krystal Hauserman has signed on with “pop culture genius” Paris Hilton and her 11:11 Media marketing and content studio as the company’s first CMO.