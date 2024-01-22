A new year is here, and as usual in the advertising sector, a lot of questions will be answered as we go. For one thing, it’s a U.S. presidential election year, presenting many unknowns. It’s also the year that the third-party cookie is finally set to expire if Google follows through—and tentative steps in that direction have already been made. Meanwhile, forecasts predict that a slow in marketing spend globally will hurt media owners and agencies. And who even knows what the advent of AI will bring in the months to come. In our Outlook digital issue, ADWEEK analyzes what’s to come for the year in media, TV, advertising, marketing, creativity and sustainability.

The Year In ...

TV
From bundling to licensing, the lines between streaming and linear continue to blur in 2024

Media + Tech
Cookie demise and gen AI adoption spur open questions for the open web

Marketing
Marketers are already facing tailwinds around gen AI's growth, societal polarization and short-term campaign expectations

Agencies
After a flurry of M&A activity in 2023, what VML and Gut can teach the industry

Creativity
With burnout on the rise, creative leaders need to prioritize nurturing talent to remain competitive

Sustainability
Climate action will increase, but so will resistance

ADWEEK's Forecast for 2024
Our editors look ahead at what's in store for their beats

The Travel Trends You Need to Know for 2024
Expedia's Unpack report highlights 'set-jetting,' unique properties, outdoor amenities

