A new year is here, and as usual in the advertising sector, a lot of questions will be answered as we go. For one thing, it’s a U.S. presidential election year, presenting many unknowns. It’s also the year that the third-party cookie is finally set to expire if Google follows through—and tentative steps in that direction have already been made. Meanwhile, forecasts predict that a slow in marketing spend globally will hurt media owners and agencies. And who even knows what the advent of AI will bring in the months to come. In our Outlook digital issue, ADWEEK analyzes what’s to come for the year in media, TV, advertising, marketing, creativity and sustainability.