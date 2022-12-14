American Express—which has made immersive experiences core to its identity alongside generous member benefits and small-business advocacy—went hard in the paint for its latest activation.

The brand hosted the American Express x NBA 2K23 Lab in New York’s Soho neighborhood Dec. 8-11, giving fans of the league a chance to score more than just points.

The pop-up—produced by Momentum Worldwide—was open to both Amex cardholders and the public and featured perks such as complimentary sneaker cleanings by premium shoe care brand Jason Markk and haircuts by upscale barbershop Filthy Rich. The experience serves as Amex’s latest effort to woo Gen Z and millennials, who represent the brand’s fastest growing demographics.

Amex invited guests to play the new NBA 2K23 game on one of eight gaming stations while receiving one-on-one skill tips from “experienced 2K coaches” onsite. Fans could also shoot hoops on an LED basketball court, replicating a shot from the game based on an actual league play and walking away with a grade and social takeaway. Cardholders were also able to receive special NBA 2K23 locker codes that unlocked additional “experience points,” which improved their in-game digital avatar’s level.

The event featured haircuts by upscale barbershop Filthy Rich.

Fans unable to visit the 2K23 Lab in person were able to join in on the fun via Twitch, where NBA and WNBA players were livestreamed playing the game, along with music artist Jack Harlow and internet personality Druski (who has been a league hype man as of late). Select members of the Twitch audience and onsite visitors received commemorative digital certificates from the experience.

League players such as the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum, and the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu were also on-hand to meet and greet fans. Ionescu also participated in a fireside chat with influencers Alexis Morgan and Kristopher London during a pre-opening press and VIP event.

The action-packed effort marks a continuation of Amex’s partnership with NBA 2K, which held its first in-person event last year in Los Angeles. While approximate attendee numbers were unavailable, Shiz Suzuki, vp, global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing at American Express, told Adweek the NBA 2K Experience outperformed the NBA Twitch benchmark by 266%.

Playing for keeps

According to Suzuki, the partnership allows the brand to deepen its connection to Gen Z and millennial card members, who are increasingly becoming top spenders across several categories.

“Gaming and esports is a passion of our card members, especially Gen Z and millennials, and we always look for authentic opportunities and benefits that can elevate their gameplay,” said Suzuki. “Partnerships like this one with the NBA and 2K bring us closer to the next generation of card members and shows them how basketball and gaming is better with Amex. In fact, as of October 2022, millennial and Gen Z customers are our fastest-growing demographic, comprising more than 60% of our proprietary consumer card acquisitions in the last quarter. With any opportunity we pursue, what’s important for us is to show up in an authentic, relevant and relatable way—whether virtually in the game or in the physical world—that elevates our customers’ experience.”

One of the hottest games in the space, NBA 2K sold more than 10 million copies of its 2022 edition and has more than 2.3 million active daily users, creating a golden opportunity for brand engagement. Amex incentivized gamers by rewarding them with additional virtual currency when they purchased the game using their cards, and this year, increased their presence within the game itself via an Amex-branded basketball court users can play on.

According to a 2019 report from Treasure Data, 52% of gamers reported buying content to play more competitively—a number that likely increased during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(L. to r.): Influencer Kristopher London, New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and influencer Alexis Morgan participated in a fireside chat.

In the game(s)

Suzuki also gave Adweek a glimpse at upcoming events in the works with American Express’ other existing sports partnerships for 2023, beginning with the first regular season of the PGA Tour (the brand’s fourth year as title sponsor) happening Jan. 16-22 in La Quinta, Calif., where the brand will host a concert series featuring performances by Gwen Stefani and Darius Rucker. Then in February, the brand plans to capitalize on its newly minted status as the official payment partner of Vivint Arena—home of the Utah Jazz—as Salt Lake City plays host for the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend.

The American Express x NBA 2K23 Lab activation had additional agency support by Wasserman (talent), Barbarian (paid social, creator strategy and amplification), Day One Agency (public relations) and UM (paid media).