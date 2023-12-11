In this issue, we’re recognizing industry leaders whose connections and collaborations are leading to prosperity. Naomi Osaka’s success doesn’t just come from her individual wins on the tennis court, but from the collective work of her team as well, as you’ll read in Jason Notte’s cover story. We are also celebrating the Adweek 50: Each year, we honor those executives who are innovating, collaborating and driving business results for their brands in often unheralded roles. We hope you find moments of connection and keys to collaboration in this month’s issue, setting you up for success in 2024.

Naomi Osaka Built a Business Empire, and a Family, in Time Off From Tennis

With a 2024 tour return, the phenom builds brands with a winning team

The Adweek 50: Honoring Indispensable, Behind-the-Scenes Business Leaders

Executives who are innovating, collaborating and driving results

It's Time Agency Teams Had a Direct Line to the Client CEO

A closer working relationship could lead to transformative results

Adweek Research: Quantifying the Impact of Collaboration

These principles distinguish top-performing CMO collaborators from their less successful peers

Creators and Brands Can Showcase Parenthood With More Nuanced Narratives

Marketers benefit from embracing multifaceted identities

Why Agencies Need Shrewd Succession Planning

Long-term plans are crucial for successful hires in top roles

The New Power Couple: How CMOs and CTOs Can Drive Innovation Together

Building a foundation for a strong, unified marketing strategy

The Keys to Connecting and Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Leaders from BuzzFeed, PepsiCo and Spotify weigh in

10 YEARS OF THE ADWEEK 50

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

