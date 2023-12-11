In this issue, we’re recognizing industry leaders whose connections and collaborations are leading to prosperity. Naomi Osaka’s success doesn’t just come from her individual wins on the tennis court, but from the collective work of her team as well, as you’ll read in Jason Notte’s cover story. We are also celebrating the Adweek 50: Each year, we honor those executives who are innovating, collaborating and driving business results for their brands in often unheralded roles. We hope you find moments of connection and keys to collaboration in this month’s issue, setting you up for success in 2024.