In this issue, we’re recognizing industry leaders whose connections and collaborations are leading to prosperity. Naomi Osaka’s success doesn’t just come from her individual wins on the tennis court, but from the collective work of her team as well, as you’ll read in Jason Notte’s cover story. We are also celebrating the Adweek 50: Each year, we honor those executives who are innovating, collaborating and driving business results for their brands in often unheralded roles. We hope you find moments of connection and keys to collaboration in this month’s issue, setting you up for success in 2024.
Naomi Osaka Built a Business Empire, and a Family, in Time Off From Tennis
With a 2024 tour return, the phenom builds brands with a winning team
The Adweek 50: Honoring Indispensable, Behind-the-Scenes Business Leaders
Executives who are innovating, collaborating and driving results
It's Time Agency Teams Had a Direct Line to the Client CEO
A closer working relationship could lead to transformative results
Adweek Research: Quantifying the Impact of Collaboration
These principles distinguish top-performing CMO collaborators from their less successful peers
Creators and Brands Can Showcase Parenthood With More Nuanced Narratives
Marketers benefit from embracing multifaceted identities
Why Agencies Need Shrewd Succession Planning
Long-term plans are crucial for successful hires in top roles
The New Power Couple: How CMOs and CTOs Can Drive Innovation Together
Building a foundation for a strong, unified marketing strategy
The Keys to Connecting and Collaborating With Your Colleagues
Leaders from BuzzFeed, PepsiCo and Spotify weigh in