With the full cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad coming in close to $10 million for most brands ($7 million for the ad slot, plus costs for talent, production, fees to the ad agency and more add up quickly), a Super Bowl ad represents a significant investment in a company’s brand.

Get it right, and you’ll be rolling in ROAS and other acronyms that will make your CFO happy. Get it wrong, and well, don’t get it wrong.

This year’s Super Bowl issue focuses on the Business of the Big Game. ADWEEK’s cover story dives into DoorDash’s mammoth effort to pull off an unprecedented sweepstakes and how the contest reinforces its new brand platform. The second feature is a look at Super Bowl ad data and how that’s led some brands to do the math and return to the Big Game every year.

Sit back, relax and let ADWEEK be your guide for Super Bowl 58.

Inside the Audacious Attempt to DoorDash the Entire Super Bowl
The brand will deliver one winner an item from every Big Game spot

Super Bowl 58 Business Influence Reaches Far Beyond Game Day
The marquee NFL event touches multiple industries and keeps companies like FanDuel and Squarespace coming back for more

The Biggest Super Bowl Commercial for Music? The Halftime Show
Like others before him, Usher's 58 performance will lead to a streaming boost

GS&P's Margaret Johnson on the Making of a Super Bowl Ad
The chief creative officer shares her process and advice for Big Game commercial success

Brands Swap Viral Tweets for TikTok and Instagram This Super Bowl
The top 30 brands spent 55% less on X in 2023 compared with the year prior

Super Bowl Ads Are Still Worth It, but You Need a Game Plan
Winning creative and campaigns need just as much strategy as the Big Game

Infographic: Making a Memorable Super Bowl Ad
Ensuring your Super Bowl commercial makes an impact isn't just about casting a celebrity

Popeyes Isn't Your Typical Fast-Food Chain
How a spicy Louisiana chicken chain got the whole country crowing

Agency Creatives Share Their Favorite Super Bowl Spots
And give some creative advice along the way

Super Bowl 58 Ad Tracker: Complete List of 2024 Super Bowl Commercials
Continuous updates on who is—and is not—in the Big Game

Rob Gronkowski Will Get a Second Chance at Kicking Glory in FanDuel's Super Bowl 58 Campaign
Wieden+Kennedy is behind the spots for the online sportsbook

Brands Shift Spend From X to Alternatives for Super Bowl 2024, Reassessing Deals
X saw a 69% YoY decrease in Super Bowl ad spend in 2023

