With the full cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad coming in close to $10 million for most brands ($7 million for the ad slot, plus costs for talent, production, fees to the ad agency and more add up quickly), a Super Bowl ad represents a significant investment in a company’s brand.

This year’s Super Bowl issue focuses on the Business of the Big Game. ADWEEK’s cover story dives into DoorDash’s mammoth effort to pull off an unprecedented sweepstakes and how the contest reinforces its new brand platform. The second feature is a look at Super Bowl ad data and how that’s led some brands to do the math and return to the Big Game every year.

