With the full cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad coming in close to $10 million for most brands ($7 million for the ad slot, plus costs for talent, production, fees to the ad agency and more add up quickly), a Super Bowl ad represents a significant investment in a company’s brand.
Get it right, and you’ll be rolling in ROAS and other acronyms that will make your CFO happy. Get it wrong, and well, don’t get it wrong.
This year’s Super Bowl issue focuses on the Business of the Big Game. ADWEEK’s cover story dives into DoorDash’s mammoth effort to pull off an unprecedented sweepstakes and how the contest reinforces its new brand platform. The second feature is a look at Super Bowl ad data and how that’s led some brands to do the math and return to the Big Game every year.
Sit back, relax and let ADWEEK be your guide for Super Bowl 58.
Inside the Audacious Attempt to DoorDash the Entire Super Bowl
The brand will deliver one winner an item from every Big Game spot
Super Bowl 58 Business Influence Reaches Far Beyond Game Day
The marquee NFL event touches multiple industries and keeps companies like FanDuel and Squarespace coming back for more
The Biggest Super Bowl Commercial for Music? The Halftime Show
Like others before him, Usher's 58 performance will lead to a streaming boost
GS&P's Margaret Johnson on the Making of a Super Bowl Ad
The chief creative officer shares her process and advice for Big Game commercial success
Brands Swap Viral Tweets for TikTok and Instagram This Super Bowl
The top 30 brands spent 55% less on X in 2023 compared with the year prior
Super Bowl Ads Are Still Worth It, but You Need a Game Plan
Winning creative and campaigns need just as much strategy as the Big Game
Infographic: Making a Memorable Super Bowl Ad
Ensuring your Super Bowl commercial makes an impact isn't just about casting a celebrity
Popeyes Isn't Your Typical Fast-Food Chain
How a spicy Louisiana chicken chain got the whole country crowing
Recent Business of the Super Bowl Coverage
Super Bowl 58 Ad Tracker: Complete List of 2024 Super Bowl Commercials
Continuous updates on who is—and is not—in the Big Game
Rob Gronkowski Will Get a Second Chance at Kicking Glory in FanDuel's Super Bowl 58 Campaign
Wieden+Kennedy is behind the spots for the online sportsbook
Brands Shift Spend From X to Alternatives for Super Bowl 2024, Reassessing Deals
X saw a 69% YoY decrease in Super Bowl ad spend in 2023