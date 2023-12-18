Freed of pandemic-era restrictions, experiential was back in full swing in 2022 and 2023. Brands and agencies were empowered to take even bigger risks, beckoning a renaissance for the industry. Our fifth annual Experiential Awards reflect a bold and purposeful era for a form of marketing that’s coming into its own. This year’s roster of winners includes everything from a gamified dance floor to an out-of-this-world concert to a sanctuary for delivery workers. Here are the brands and agencies making their mark on the industry.
Experiential Enters Its Renaissance Era as Brands Take Bigger Swings
Activations of every stripe helped broaden the definition of experiential marketing in 2023
Adweek's 2023 Experiential Awards: Standout Activations Making Their Mark
These live events and experiences made leaving the house worth it
Jack Morton Is Adweek's 2023 Experiential Agency of the Year
Plus, Shelley Elkins wins Executive of the Year for her purpose-driven work
Experiential Brand of the Year 2023: Cadillac
The auto brand hosted an activation at the US Open called Cadillac Electriq Theater, which helped bring in new fans
Adweek Experiential Awards Sizzle Reel
Previous Experiential News Coverage
Arnold Intelligence: Schwarzenegger Spoofs AI to Promote His New Book
Penguin Press and agency Orchard hyped the star's latest venture in an unconventional way
How Heineken, T-Mobile and MoneyGram Created Premium Brand Experiences at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The goal is to turn the race into a giant party for consumers
After Going Public, Birkenstock Builds Interactive Parks to Help New Yorkers Slow Down
The legacy footwear brand hosted installations coinciding with its IPO
Hyper-Realistic CGI Ads Are Taking Over Your City, and Your Timeline
Does 'faux out of home' offer a glimpse of the future?
Only Murders in the Building's New Escape Room Creates a Great Escape for Fans
Exclusive: The announcement comes ahead of the Hulu show's Season 3 premiere
Grab a Free Bottle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Using AR
The digital OOH campaign is running now across the U.K.