ADWEEK’s Media Agency of the Year awards recognize three category leaders: Breakthrough, U.S. and Global. This year’s winners were last year’s industry problem-solvers. These agencies invested in proprietary technology stacks or new data partnerships; they used new tools to improve their diversity, inclusion and sustainability initiatives; and they shattered media agency stereotypes with scrappy, creative campaigns that show media agencies do more than broker deals.
PHD Is Adweek’s Global Media Agency of the Year
With a new global CEO, $775 million in new business and an evolving internal philosophy, the Omnicom agency is on the rise
Mediahub Is Adweek’s US Media Agency of the Year
The agency held onto its creative flair, but added scale when it joined IPG Mediabrands
Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year: Exverus Media Finds the ‘Truth’ for Brands
The Los Angeles shop utilizes data and creativity to help challenger brands rise
With More B2B Brands Seeking Out Creativity, Agencies Are Driving Growth With B2B Clients
Some agencies attribute their significant revenue growth to the onslaught of B2B work
Buying Retail Media Off-Site Could Worsen Transparency Issues for Brands
Off-site retail media is a growing category, but one that restricts buyer control
Fast Fashion Is Thwarting the Resale Industry's Dream of Circularity
As ThredUP and The RealReal look to break even, true circularity remains elusive
Shannon Washington on the Process of Becoming a Leader
Lessons on her way to the top, from the first Black female chief creative of a holding company agency
Black Gen Z Consumers Are Dissatisfied With Today's Media Portrayal
Research by Collage Group highlights what matters most to this influential consumer segment
The Out-of-Home Advertising Recovery Has Not Been Equal
OOH has surpassed pre-pandemic highs, recovering from a 30% dip
RECENT THE NEW CONSUMER COVERAGE
Security Cameras for Fish Owners and Headphones for Golfers: How Media Agencies Find New Customers for Clients
Audience analysis can lead brands in surprising directions
What to Do When You Lose Your Biggest (and Only) Agency Client
Advice from a leader who survived to tell the tale
Study: Ad Agencies' Return-to-Office Mandates Pose Hiring and Retention Challenges
Job candidates prioritize flexible work over compensation, one staffing firm alleges
Forrester's 2024 Predictions: AI Underpins Agencies' Shifting Business Models
Holding companies will create and productize bespoke AI language models for their clients