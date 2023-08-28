Standout media agencies make their clients’ marketing dollars work harder through innovative media plans. In an omnichannel world where anything can be an ad, the best media plans use this to their advantage to cut through the clutter and leave a lasting impression on consumers. This year’s top media plans explore the boundary-pushing ideas that helped brands effectively reach their audiences.
Media Plan of the Year 2023: These Winning Strategies Helped Brands Reach New Markets
From custom AR lenses to shoppable billboards
Prime Video's Shock and Awe Strategy for The Boys Season 3
How the Media Plan of the Year winner's 'Not Safe for Work' campaign brought renewed attention to the series
The Future of Digital Experiences: Less Intrusive, More Intuitive
Notification is a potent weapon to anticipate needs and nudge consumers
RECENT ADWEEK COVERAGE OF MEDIA PLANNING & BUYING