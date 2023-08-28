Standout media agencies make their clients’ marketing dollars work harder through innovative media plans. In an omnichannel world where anything can be an ad, the best media plans use this to their advantage to cut through the clutter and leave a lasting impression on consumers. This year’s top media plans explore the boundary-pushing ideas that helped brands effectively reach their audiences.

Prime Video's Shock and Awe Strategy for The Boys Season 3
How the Media Plan of the Year winner's 'Not Safe for Work' campaign brought renewed attention to the series

Adweek's 2023 Media Plan of the Year Winning Campaigns
24 of the world's most creative executions

The Future of Digital Experiences: Less Intrusive, More Intuitive
Notification is a potent weapon to anticipate needs and nudge consumers

