Champions of Change: 24 Women Who Are Transforming the Sports World

Presenting Adweek’s inaugural Champions of Change, the evolution of the long-running Most Powerful Women in Sports franchise.
As we close out 2023, it’s hard not to look back at the unprecedented year that women’s sports—and the women in sports—have had. From Sam Rapoport’s relentless focus on DEI in the NFL to the evolution of the NWSL’s marketing and commercial models under Julie Haddon, we couldn’t be prouder to honor Adweek’s inaugural Champions of Change, the evolution of the long-running Most Powerful Women in Sports franchise. The group includes our cover star Angel Reese, who helped lead LSU to its first NCAA women’s basketball championship—and who has a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) value of $1.7 million. —Mollie Cahillane 

Laura Correnti

Partner, Giant Spoon

Madison de Rozario

Australian Paralympic gold medalist, 2024 Paris Paralympian

Andrea Fairchild

Senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy, Visa

Rita Ferro

President of global advertising, Disney

Diana Flores

Flag football player

Coco Gauff

Pro tennis champion

Julie Haddon

Chief marketing and commercial officer, NWSL

Jenni Hermoso and the Spanish national soccer team

Soccer player

Cheri Kempf

Vice president, executive producer and director of softball, Athletes Unlimited

Mina Kimes

Journalist and analyst, ESPN

Fara Leff

Chief operating officer, Klutch Sports Group, partner, United Talent Agency

Jasmine Lipford

Head of marketing, NBA G League

Molly Peck

Global chief marketing officer, Buick and GMC

Sam Rapoport

Senior director, DEI, NFL

Angel Reese

Basketball player

Maya Reese

Social media manager and content creator, Overtime

Sandra L. Richards

Managing director, head of global sports & entertainment and segment sales & engagement, Morgan Stanley

Laura Ricketts

Executive chairperson, Chicago Red Stars; co-founder, Beyond Barriers; co-owner, Chicago Cubs; board chair, Chicago Cubs Charities

Jessica Robertson

Co-founder and chief content officer, Togethxr

Constance Schwartz-Morini

CEO, partner, co-founder, SMAC Entertainment

Taylor Swift

Singer

Kelsey Trainor

Chief strategy officer, Rob McElhenney’s company

Bonnie Tu

Chairperson, Giant Group; founder, Liv Cycling

Natalie White

Founder and CEO, Moolah Kicks

