Champions of Change: 24 Women Who Are Transforming the Sports World

In the audience at an NWSL match, Laura Correnti, a partner at the independent creative agency Giant Spoon, overheard a child ask their parent why the stadium’s upper bowl was empty.

“That’s just the way it is,” the parent responded.

Determined to change that, Correnti incited industrywide discussion about how women’s sports teams receive such limited financial support despite their rising popularity and loyal fan bases. Correnti’s panels at the U.S. Open and Cannes Lions led to her founding the Business of Women’s Sports Summit, which attracted more than 200 invite-only attendees at its tentpole this April.

Correnti realized that although women’s sports ratings are up, brand investments and media coverage aren’t. She wanted to spread the word: Broken advertising measurement models rely too much on reach, devaluing growing audiences like women’s sports fans and underestimating their propensity for brand loyalty.

“Women’s sports don’t necessarily have a consumer growth challenge; the industry has a commercial value proposition challenge,” Correnti said. Women’s sports present marketers with a coveted growth market and room to make an impact. If you ask Correnti, as long as decision-makers ignore that fact, they’ll be leaving money on the table. —Olivia Morley