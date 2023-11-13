Champions of Change: 24 Women Who Are Transforming the Sports World

As we close out 2023, it’s hard not to look back at the unprecedented year that women’s sports—and the women in sports—have had. From Sam Rapoport’s relentless focus on DEI in the NFL to the evolution of the NWSL’s marketing and commercial models under Julie Haddon, we couldn’t be prouder to honor Adweek’s inaugural Champions of Change, the evolution of the long-running Most Powerful Women in Sports franchise. The group includes our cover star Angel Reese, who helped lead LSU to its first NCAA women’s basketball championship—and who has a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) value of $1.7 million. —Mollie Cahillane
Laura Correnti
Partner, Giant Spoon
Madison de Rozario
Australian Paralympic gold medalist, 2024 Paris Paralympian
Andrea Fairchild
Senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy, Visa
Rita Ferro
President of global advertising, Disney
Diana Flores
Flag football player
Coco Gauff
Pro tennis champion
Julie Haddon
Chief marketing and commercial officer, NWSL
Jenni Hermoso and the Spanish national soccer team
Soccer player
Cheri Kempf
Vice president, executive producer and director of softball, Athletes Unlimited
Mina Kimes
Journalist and analyst, ESPN
Fara Leff
Chief operating officer, Klutch Sports Group, partner, United Talent Agency
Jasmine Lipford
Head of marketing, NBA G League
Molly Peck
Global chief marketing officer, Buick and GMC
Sam Rapoport
Senior director, DEI, NFL
Angel Reese
Basketball player
Maya Reese
Social media manager and content creator, Overtime
Sandra L. Richards
Managing director, head of global sports & entertainment and segment sales & engagement, Morgan Stanley
Laura Ricketts
Executive chairperson, Chicago Red Stars; co-founder, Beyond Barriers; co-owner, Chicago Cubs; board chair, Chicago Cubs Charities
Jessica Robertson
Co-founder and chief content officer, Togethxr
Constance Schwartz-Morini
CEO, partner, co-founder, SMAC Entertainment
Taylor Swift
Singer
Kelsey Trainor
Chief strategy officer, Rob McElhenney’s company
Bonnie Tu
Chairperson, Giant Group; founder, Liv Cycling
Natalie White
Founder and CEO, Moolah Kicks