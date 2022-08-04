Women Trailblazers

The Road to Increasing Gender Parity on Boards 

What women should be doing right now to increase diversity on boards for future generations 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
By Alexandra Bower

5 mins ago

As companies are continuously expected to take stands on social issues, there’s an even greater need for a variety of perspectives. Diverse female leaders continue to flip the script and fill more seats across boards. Two of those women who are blazing the path for generations to come, Jeanine Liburd, chief social impact and communications officer of BET Networks, and TV producer Lauren Zalaznick joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit for a discussion on how women can earn their rightful places on the board.  

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

