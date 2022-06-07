Leading Through Change With CrossLead 

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The lingering impact of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical volatility is raising the bar for leaders. Navigating through crises is one of the most important functions of an executive, with unprecedented events setting new standards for leadership from the C-suite to middle management. David Silverman, founder and ceo of CrossLead, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and former Navy SEAL stopped by Adweek’s CMO Summit East to share his framework for bold decision-making during periods of constant change.