How CMOs From BET and NTWRK Contribute Back to Culture

Kimberly Evans Paige and Jason Brown talk curating creativity and centering around community

By Jordan Praitano

5 mins ago

In this all new CMO Moves Duos episode, BET CMO Kimberly Evans Paige and NTWRK’s Jason Brown dive into the intersection of entertainment and commerce for their culture-led brands. The two leaders share how they’re achieving the perfect science of creativity and community to empower young creators and artists and help them tell their own stories. “We’ve always operated in this dual space. We’re a content company. We deliver experiences, but our ‘why’ is really rooted in changing outcomes for our community,” said Paige. 

