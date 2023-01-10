The state of your home can have a powerful impact on your everyday mood and general well-being. The latest work from Ikea explores this notion with a modern-day fantasy that shows all creatures are deserving of a home that makes them feel good.

Made in collaboration with agency Rethink and directed by Nick Ball, “The Troll” is a short film that adds a human touch to the classic bridge troll tale. The two-minute spot follows a young boy who, with his family, encounters the creature as he glumly collects tolls at the bridge. Curious, the young boy returns to the troll’s cave under the bridge, where he arrives with gifted furniture from Ikea. Starting with a modest lamp, the boy and the troll turn the humble cave into a cozy abode, which in turn uplifts the troll’s mood—a winning development for him as well as anyone that comes across his path.

Ikea Canada / Rethink

“We wanted to use the character of the troll to show the ways that our homes reflect our energy, and in turn, perpetuate how we feel. With our busy lives, I think a lot of people can relate to getting home at the end of the day and feeling a bit troll-like,” said Robbie Percy, partner and creative director at Rethink, in a statement. “But when you come home to a place that feels right, you notice the difference. It helps you feel a lot better, too.”

“The Troll” is a continuation of the brand’s Bring Home to Life platform, which launched in 2022. Johanna Andren, Ikea Canada’s head of marketing, also states that the work was based on the brand’s extensive Life at Home research, which explores the relationship between people and their homes.

“The story of the troll, while fantastical, is also grounded in a human truth that we can all relate to,” said Andren. “Through the relationship between the caring boy and the grumpy troll, we see that with a little meaningful attention, we can transform our space, and our lives.”

Ikea Canada / Rethink

Live the fantasy

“The Troll” was shot in Slovenia, both on location at an actual bridge and in studio. Additionally, the troll was constructed by Czech puppet maker Martin Pec and brought to life with animatronics.

With Ball’s direction, the work continues the brand’s proclivity for whimsical storytelling, as seen in previous works like “Every Home Should Be a Haven” and “Changed a Bit for the Good.”

“Nick is such a talented world-builder,” added Percy. “From the toll booth to the design of the troll to creating his little home under the bridge, every detail was crafted and considered to create a stunning world and story that was both believable and beautiful.”

The campaign will run in Canada and Australia alongside OOH, in-store and social and digital elements.

