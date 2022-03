While there is no singular, universal experience that encompasses every person in the marketing industry, many marginalized creatives can speak to a certain professional culture that underscores their successes, struggles and overall treatment. Now, a new podcast by Reonna Johnson, Deutsch L.A.’s vp and director of growth and strategy, Three’s a Crowd co-founder and 2021 Woman Trailblazer, aims to shed light on what it’s like to be Black in advertising.