The Creative 100

Creative 100: TV and Streaming's Top Innovators

The year’s most creative talents in television who captivated audiences with electrifying shows

Peter Gould, Nida Manzoor, Sterlin Harjo and Hwang Dong-hyuk
L. to r., Peter Gould, Nida Manzoor, Sterlin Harjo and Hwang Dong-hyuk.Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

8 mins ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

It took the TV industry two years to fully recover from 2020’s pandemic-fueled production shutdowns—and as streaming services rapidly bulk up their original content slates, 2022 is on track to feature more original TV shows on linear and streaming than ever before (surpassing last year’s record 559 programs). The tsunami of new and returning series has made it tougher than ever for shows to break through—yet these creative visionaries managed to do just that with their electrifying series. Here are the linear and streaming innovators featured in this year’s Creative 100:

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the June 13, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Angela Matusik, Hokuto “Hok” Konishi, Zaria Parvez and Mike Carson
The Creative 100

Creative 100: Branded Content Innovators You Should Know

By Adweek Staff

Hot List

The 2021 TV Hot List: The Year’s Most Talked About Shows, Networks and Peopleicon-image

By Adweek Staff

Desus and Mero posing for Adweek
The Creative 100

Inside Desus and Mero’s Wild Ride, From Twitter to Podcasts to Late-Night’s Hottest Showicon-image

By Sara Jerde

The Creative 100

14 Celebrities and Influencers Who Put Creativity at the Heart of Everything They Doicon-image

By Adweek Staff

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

The Secret to Social Commerce Success

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch