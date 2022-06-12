Creative 100: TV and Streaming's Top Innovators

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

It took the TV industry two years to fully recover from 2020’s pandemic-fueled production shutdowns—and as streaming services rapidly bulk up their original content slates, 2022 is on track to feature more original TV shows on linear and streaming than ever before (surpassing last year’s record 559 programs). The tsunami of new and returning series has made it tougher than ever for shows to break through—yet these creative visionaries managed to do just that with their electrifying series. Here are the linear and streaming innovators featured in this year’s Creative 100: