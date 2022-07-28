Women Trailblazers

Pushing Boundaries and Growing an Orbit of Influence With e.l.f. Beauty 

How e.l.f. beauty stays at the forefront of inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility  

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

1 second ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Ashley Rosebrook, chief creative officer at e.l.f. Beauty is a trailblazer with 25+ years of experience in global brand creation and revitalization. With a mindset that anything is e.l.f.ing possible, Rosebrook builds brands that disrupt industry norms, shape culture and connect communities through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. Rosebrook stopped by for a chat with Adweek during our Women Trailblazers Summit to discuss what it means to be a bold disrupter and how pushing boundaries leads to success — both personally and for your brand. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
One of the many world-wide locations of Anytime Fitness gyms.
Accounts

Anytime Fitness Selects Mischief as Its Creative AOR

By Nandika Chatterjee

Creative

Social Publisher ATTN: Launches an In-House Creative Agency

By Mark Stenberg

Augmented Reality

Snap AR Has Billboard Covered for Its Lollapalooza-Themed Issue

By David Cohen

Volkswagens Tiny Buzz Car Gears Up for UEFA Euro 2022 Final
Sports Marketing

Volkswagen’s Tiny Buzz Car Gears Up for UEFA Euro 2022 Final

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

3 Essentials to Build Your Brand’s Creator Strategy

By Zach Beatty

Marketing Is Harder Than Ever, But Your CX Doesn’t Need to Suffer

By Prashanth V K, Head of Market Strategy and Thought Leadership, Zoho

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN