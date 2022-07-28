Pushing Boundaries and Growing an Orbit of Influence With e.l.f. Beauty 

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Ashley Rosebrook, chief creative officer at e.l.f. Beauty is a trailblazer with 25+ years of experience in global brand creation and revitalization. With a mindset that anything is e.l.f.ing possible, Rosebrook builds brands that disrupt industry norms, shape culture and connect communities through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. Rosebrook stopped by for a chat with Adweek during our Women Trailblazers Summit to discuss what it means to be a bold disrupter and how pushing boundaries leads to success — both personally and for your brand.