With each passing year, marketers are asking for more from their media buyers. Anything from managing data to creating content, while navigating an endless proliferation of media channels, is on the table. As a result, media agencies are racing to add new capabilities and teams, and in the process, they’re redefining what it means to be a media agency. Behind the ever-growing responsibilities of media agencies are some of the brightest minds in advertising. This year’s Media All-Stars represent the many facets of media buying. Adweek’s Executive of the Year built a 300-person shop from the ground up, while Adweek’s Rising Star was the brain behind the media plan for some of Dove’s most impactful advertising. Across Adweek’s bank of All-Stars, you’ll find the many areas of media agencies’ growth represented, including masters of retail media networks, TikTok strategists and drivers of equitable media buying. It is Adweek’s great honor to recognize the best of the best across the media-buying landscape. —Jameson Fleming