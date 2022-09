A decade ago, Miami was barely a blip on the creative agency map. The OG shop was Crispin Porter + Bogusky, a wildly creative agency that had its HQ in the city starting in 1988 and running through 2001 when it moved to LA and later Boulder. The agency was on top of the world with work for Microsoft, Domino’s, Burger King and Hotels.com. It would close its Miami office in early 2018.