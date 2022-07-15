CMO Moves

Unlocking the Power of Commerce With Retail Media

Keith Bryan, president of Best Buy Ads and Megan Clarken, CEO of Criteo discuss the next phase of advertising

By Adweek Staff

On this very special bonus episode of CMO Moves, Adweek’s chief content officer Ann Marinovich sits down with Megan Clarken, CEO of Criteo and Keith Bryan, president of Best Buy Ads, svp of media strategy and crm at Best Buy, for a conversation exploring the opportunities of growing retail media networks, how retailers are leveraging commerce data to prepare for the next phase of advertising and what it takes to blaze the trail in the evolving commerce media space. 

