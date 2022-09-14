From Classroom to Boardroom, Adweek’s New Leadership Team on Bridging the Gap of Education in Marketing

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

In this special episode of CMO Moves, Antonio Lucio (AMA Marketing Hall of fame inductee and host of Adweek’s Home / Work podcast), Juliette Morris (CEO of Adweek), Ann Marinovich (CCO of Adweek), and Jenny Rooney (Adweek’s new Chief Experience Officer) sit down to discuss giving back to the community and the ways the industry is transforming its educational programs.