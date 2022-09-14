CMO Moves

From Classroom to Boardroom, Adweek’s New Leadership Team on Bridging the Gap of Education in Marketing

Marketing manifestation from the ground level and beyond

Headshot of Ann Marinovich
By Ann Marinovich

5 mins ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.

In this special episode of CMO Moves, Antonio Lucio (AMA Marketing Hall of fame inductee and host of Adweek’s Home / Work podcast), Juliette Morris (CEO of Adweek), Ann Marinovich (CCO of Adweek), and Jenny Rooney (Adweek’s new Chief Experience Officer) sit down to discuss giving back to the community and the ways the industry is transforming its educational programs.

Ann Marinovich

Ann Marinovich is Adweek’s Chief Content Officer, where she leads the company’s content strategy and capabilities across all content formats including editorial, events, branded content, social, podcasts, video and community engagement.

