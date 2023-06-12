As the advertising community makes its annual pilgrimage to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, our June digital features package looks at Creativity x Culture, spotlighting the people, marketing strategies and creativity driving lasting cultural and societal change—while also examining the intersection between creativity and business in the industry. Our Creativity x Culture coverage includes Adweek’s Creative 100, honoring the visionary talent breaking ground across advertising, marketing, media and much more.
Advice for Brands Working With Creators, From Creators
Creators and brands talk creativity
Making the Business Case for Creativity
Upwork's and Tinder’s big swings prove that well-executed creative most reliably reaps rewards
What to Expect From 2023’s Cannes Lions
The festival turns 70 with more brand marketers, lots of AI talk—and increased representation
What Creativity in B-to-B Marketing Looks Like Today
It’s about being an entrepreneur and problem-solver as well as an artist
The Ongoing Writers Strike Could Take Upfront Negotiations Off Script
‘The industry is at a true crossroads. It's not an understatement’
With Workers TikToking on the Clock, Brands Rethink Employee Advocacy
Advertisers are throwing strict social media guidelines out the window to help recruit Gen Zers
Once Again, Dove Shows How to Put Brand Purpose Into Action
The Cost of Beauty continues the brand's commitment to fostering positive change
Why We Need a New Formula for Creativity in B-to-B Advertising
Most ads are failing the likeability test, according to new research shared exclusively with Adweek
Brands Are Shaking Up Their Creator Recruiting Strategies
Growing demand for long-term partnerships complicates the process for marketers
Eww, Can't Look Away: When 'Grossvertising' Works for Brands
Food giants from Burger King to Kraft have played with gross imagery in their advertising. Does it make marketing sense?
Bud Light's Response To Dylan Mulvaney Backlash Displays Dangers Of Shallow Advocacy
The brand worked to isolate the trans creator from its core demographic while benefiting from her reach
Is the Business Boom From Going Viral Always a Good Thing?
Brands should approach social media stardom with optimistic skepticism
Do Consumers Still Care About Brands Backed by Big Names?
As the attainability of stardom escalates, the masses are increasingly intrigued by expertise