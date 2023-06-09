Premium Events

Calling All Creators to Social Media Week 2023

This year's event was dedicated to the Creatorverse

SMW speakers Claudia Oshry, Boman Martinez-Reid and Busy Philipps
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci
By Breana Mallamaci

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The 15th annual Social Media Week (#SMW) took place last month at the iconic TWA Hotel. This year’s conference focused on creators and the Creatorverse.

From May 16-18, attendees—both virtual and in-person—heard from brand executives, agency leaders and creators as they discussed topics like creator partnerships, trends and engagement opportunities.

You can watch all three days of main stage content in the gallery below.

Looking for more Creatorverse content? The discussion will continue this October at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse Europe.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making spreadsheets in her spare time for fun.

Recommended articles