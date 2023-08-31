NewsNation Appoints Blake Burman the New Moderator of Its Daily Political Panel Show

Blake Burman has been named the new moderator of NewsNation’s early-evening political panel program The Hill.

News of Burman’s appointment was announced by Cherie Grzech, NewsNation’s managing editor and svp of news and politics, who said, “Blake is an excellent discussion leader with a great understanding of how the decisions in Washington impact everyday Americans across this country. We are thrilled to welcome him as the official moderator of a program that combines the vast resources of the network and the nation’s top political website, The Hill.”

Burman added, “I’m thrilled to moderate The Hill, especially as we enter another consequential election cycle. Our audience knows they can hear from the biggest players in politics, on both sides of the aisle, and we look forward to bringing those thoughtful conversations to our viewers.”

Advertisement

Prior to this appointment, Burman was NewsNation’s chief Washington correspondent. He has been with the network since January after spending six years as a Washington correspondent for Fox Business Network.

Burman takes over from Leland Vittert, the show’s original moderator. Vittert will continue to host his own daily program on NewsNation, On Balance with Leland Vittert, airing weekdays at 7 p.m. ET.

Burman begins his new assignment on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Hill features a roundtable talk news format comprised of rotating panelists, including political editor Chris Stirewalt, former Obama official and political contributor Johanna Maska, former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Journalists from The Hill publication–which NewsNation parent company Nexstar Media Group Inc., acquired in 2021 and where the panel program gets its name from–are also part of the rotating group of panelists, including editor-in-chief Bob Cusack, politics reporter Julie Manchester, White House columnist Niall Strange, White House correspondent Alex Gangitano, among others.

The Hill airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NewsNation.