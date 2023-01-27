NewsNation Signs Former FBN Reporter Blake Burman as Chief Washington Correspondent

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

NewsNation is adding another experienced cable newser to its on-air ranks.

The Nexstar-owned cable news outlet today announced that former Fox Business White House reported Blake Burman has been named News Nation’s Chief Washington, D.C., Correspondent.

Burman joins NewsNation reporters Joe Khalil, Allison Harris, Evan Lambert, Kellie Meyer, Tom Dempsey, and bureau cief Mike Viqueira as the network expands its Washington DC bureau.

“Blake Burman is a seasoned journalist who has interviewed presidents, senators, members of Congress and economic leaders,” Viqueira said in a statement. “We are looking forward to having Blake join our team as we continue to cover political stories that impact our viewers’ lives by providing insights and perspectives from both sides of the aisle.”

Previously, Burman worked at Fox Business, joining the network in 2015 as Washington correspondent and reporting across the country for the 2016 presidential campaign. He permanently moved to the White House beat in January 2017, was promoted to the role of senior Washington correspondent in May 2018, a position he held until June 2021, which is when he exited the network.

“NewsNation is focusing on what so many people across the country want: just the news, without preconceived notions,” Burman added. “I can’t wait to join this talented team to report on the stories that consume Washington and the policies that people with varying perspectives find meaningful.”

Burman has reported across four continents, covering news-making summits and political gatherings. Burman’s White House reporting continued through the first six months of the Biden administration.