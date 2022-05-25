Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30% .

Sandra Lopez spent a little over 15 years at Intel, beginning as director of consumer marketing strategy, to director of new business marketing—where she established, built and nurtured new and adjacent businesses. To her longest role at Intel vp and general manager where she led Intel’s efforts for the digitization of sports. Her extensive experience has led her to her current position, CMO for Microsoft Advertising.