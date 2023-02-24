Robin Roberts Earns Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts received the National Press Foundation’s top honor Thursday night in Washington D.C. — the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism.

In her acceptance remarks, Roberts discussed her journey as a journalist and how she has made her “mess her message.”

“This week also marked a moment I wasn’t sure I’d see. Ten years since I returned to Good Morning America after a successful bone marrow transplant.”

She also discussed the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine, sharing her interview with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

“She’s been by her husband’s side for two decades, and is still there now as Ukraine battles for its future. Her message to our viewers was that Americans do not get used to this war. She said, ‘don’t get used to our pain.’”

ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas introduced Roberts, with ABC News guests including president Kim Godwin, Washington, D.C. bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, GMA epSimone Swink, executive editor and svp Stacia Deshishku, Roberts’ senior broadcast producerEboni Griffin, and newsgathering and professional development director Karen Leo.

Previous recipients include Norah O’Donnell (who won the 2021 edition of the award), Audie Cornish, Bret Baier, Lester Holt, Roberts’ ABC News colleagues George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz, and many more.